City
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
carjackings toronto

Video shows victim fight off armed carjacking attempt in Toronto

City
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A video captured in Etobicoke offers a window into the moments leading up to what is just the latest in a string of carjackings that have swept Toronto since early 2022.

The doorbell home security camera clip captured on September 14 just before 7 p.m. shows two masked men in hoodies — one of whom appears to be holding a handgun — grabbing at a man in a baseball cap as he pushes them off and enters his home. The assailants can then be seen fleeing into a white SUV.

Approximately five minutes after that scuffle was recorded, police responded to a report of a carjacking just blocks away from the home in the area of Finch Avenue West and Islington Avenue.

Police report that a woman was robbed of her car at gunpoint and that there were no reported injuries. The investigation is still ongoing.

The Toronto Police's data on Major Crime Indicators shows that there have already been close to 8,500 auto thefts in Toronto in 2023. This marks an over 37 per cent increase in auto thefts over the same period (Jan-Aug) in 2022, when just shy of 6,200 auto thefts were logged.

At the current rate, Toronto is well on track to shatter the ten-year high in auto thefts recorded in 2022, when more than 9,700 cars were stolen from city streets, driveways, and garages.

Lead photo by

@papiet
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Justin Trudeau smiles and waves in Toronto as heckler shouts insults

Video shows victim fight off armed carjacking attempt in Toronto

Canada to increase Employment Insurance rate next year

Metroland ceases publication of community newspapers across Ontario

Designer behind some of Toronto's most beloved spaces passes away

Toronto trying to ban gas-burning Uber and Lyft cars by 2031

TTC closures and festivals will make getting around Toronto a nightmare this weekend

Man in viral video claims he was racially discriminated at Canadian Tire store in Ontario