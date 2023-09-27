Shocking video shows someone set truck on fire and casually walk away in Brampton

A video out of Brampton shows a truck set ablaze, only for the culprit to then casually walk away from the scene.

Security camera footage captured in the area of Selby Road and Rutherford Road on Saturday, September 23, shows a blaze suddenly igniting inside a semi-trailer truck. The lone occupant then hops out of the vehicle and strolls away nonchalantly.

Online comments suggest that the person shown setting the vehicle on fire in the clip is the truck's driver, though this information has not yet been independently verified by blogTO.

Commenters suggest a range of explanations, alleging everything from insurance fraud to an attack by a rival trucker. Regardless of the motive, the clip may very well end up as evidence in an arson investigation.

A photo shared by Brampton Fire Services shows the aftermath of the inferno.

BFES crews operating near Rutherford rd. S & Selby rd. Tractor Trailer fire, no injuries. Rutherford rd. is closed North and Southbound for operations. @DC_RMartin @BPFFA1068 ^DGM pic.twitter.com/ja0LIvX8Ei — Brampton Fire & Emergency Services (@BramptonFireES) September 24, 2023

The blaze is just one in a recent string of suspicious truck fires in the Greater Toronto Area.

Just hours after the blaze captured on video above, Durham Police responded to two suspicious truck fires in the early morning hours of Sunday, September 24.

In a news release issued on Monday, Durham Police reported that they were searching for suspects following the pair of suspicious tow-truck fires in Clarington and Oshawa.

Police are looking for suspects after two suspicious tow-truck fires in Clarington and Oshawa.



Full story: https://t.co/EbRaV2haMk pic.twitter.com/wyz7kbRYeI — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) September 25, 2023

In both cases, white Hino tow trucks were set ablaze by unknown culprits and later extinguished by local fire services.

Both of those Durham Region truck fires — which occurred just five minutes apart — are being investigated as arson, though investigators have not yet determined if the blazes are related.

Tow truck fires are nothing new in the GTA, and have been attributed to increasingly lawless turf wars in the industry.

Back in 2020, York Regional Police issued a statement on "violence between rival tow truck companies who have been fighting over financial profits from the towing of vehicles and, the most significant source of profit, the frauds following the initial tow," amid a joint-forces probe into the dark underworld of the towing business.