Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
qew truck crash

Fiery truck crash on QEW causing absolute chaos on local roads and highways

Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
A morning truck crash just south of the Burlington Skyway has caused traffic pandemonium stretching kilometres in both directions on and around the QEW.

A transport truck burst into flames after colliding with a concrete centre median, forcing lane closures that have had a cascading effect on traffic across the Greater Toronto Area through much of Tuesday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt reports, "We're dealing with major problems on the QEW in Burlington just south of the skyway. Between Eastport and Woodward is where we have a significant issue, tractor trailer caught on fire as a result of colliding with the concrete wall."

According to Schmidt, "There was a fuel leak, a fire began consuming the tractor as well as the insulation cargo inside the trailer."

He explains that "Fire is on scene working on getting that fire put down," but notes that "[the] problem with the fire, it's down in the insulation. They're taking the insulation off the trailer piece by piece, dousing it with water to make sure it is not going to reignite."

Traffic was initially halted on that entire stretch of the QEW while police and fire crews dealt with the cleanup, and the OPP later shared images of the crash aftermath after a partial reopening of lanes.

Crews continue to clear wreckage from the scene, and highway traffic is still gridlocked throughout the Hamilton and Burlington area, along with a spillover of frustrated motorists onto local roads.

Though the stretch between Toronto and the southwestern GTHA is relatively clear, inter-city commuters relying on highways can expect the risk of nightmare travel conditions for the Tuesday evening rush.

OPP
