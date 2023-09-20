Toronto man is becoming a viral sensation in Iceland

A Toronto lawyer is quickly becoming a viral sensation in Iceland after acing an impromptu trivia streeter with a TikToker from the Nordic island nation.

Immigration lawyer Aidan Simardone was stopped amid the hustle and bustle of Nathan Phillips Square by TikToker olafurjohann123, and was asked a series of questions about the content creator's homeland in the North Atlantic.

It's a moment that Simardone appears to have been prepping for his entire life, and the Toronto-born geography expert flexed his knowledge in an impressive display of memorized facts.

Apparently this video of me is blowing up on Icelandic TikTok 🇮🇸 pic.twitter.com/9ehdDiAKGQ — Aidan Simardone (@AidanSimardone) September 19, 2023

The original TikTok post, titled "smartest man in Canada," has 20k views and climbing as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday. If that doesn't sound like much to you, consider that number in the context of Iceland's population of just under 373k — one of the many facts blurted out by Simardone.

All those years reading Wikipedia has paid off — Aidan Simardone (@AidanSimardone) September 19, 2023

Simardone also reposted the TikTok clip to his account on X (formerly Twitter), where it has almost 90k views as of writing.

Big fish in a (frozen) pond — Aidan Simardone (@AidanSimardone) September 20, 2023

Simardone also chimed in on the comments section of olafurjohann123's TikTok, saying, "Hey this is me! I have been fascinated about the world since I was a kid and know a lot of random stuff about countries (including Iceland)."

Our queen goes without saying — Aidan Simardone (@AidanSimardone) September 19, 2023

Having been bestowed the generous title of Canada's smartest man by a random TikTok creator, Simardone shared that he is just "happy the world is learning how much of a nerd I am."

At the complete opposite end of the Icelandic knowledge spectrum, another interviewee outside of City Hall was not able to handle olafurjohann123's trick question about which continent Iceland is on (it sits on a continental divide between the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates), or even a simple addition question for that matter.