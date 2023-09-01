City
Jack Landau
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
opp kitten rescue

Tiny stray kitten interrupts Ontario traffic stop to demand rescue

City
Jack Landau
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The universal cat distribution system was on full display this week when an adorable little kitten interrupted an Ontario traffic stop to demand a rescue.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division posted details of the serendipitous rescue on the force's X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday morning.

Cambridge OPP officers were conducting a traffic stop on the merged stretch of Highway 7 and 8 in Kitchener, when they heard a sound coming from an adjacent ditch. Moments later, as the traffic stop continued, a tiny kitten emerged from the grassy ditch and sat directly at the feet of an officer.

Police let the driver off with a warning, and turned their efforts towards the needs of the little cat demanding their assistance.

Commenters note the content look on the cat's face after being brought into the safety of the police car.

A few other users suggested that the rescuing officer should be the one to adopt the kitten.

Perhaps the kitten could even become the newest OPP officer.

Many cat people will tell you that felines often choose their owners, and that appears to be exactly what transpired during this fateful traffic stop.

The OPP has yet to share a follow-up on the kitten's rescue.

Lead photo by

OPP Highway Safety Division
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

120 Canada Revenue Agency staff members fired for claiming CERB payments

CNE is predicting record-breaking crowds to close out summer 2023

High school student visualizes the future of Toronto-area transit

Getting around Toronto this weekend is going to be a thoroughly stressful ordeal

What to expect from the next Bank of Canada interest rate announcement

Tiny stray kitten interrupts Ontario traffic stop to demand rescue

Someone visited every TTC subway station in just a few hours

Mystery RCMP spy plane circling Toronto and it's not part of the Air Show