Tiny stray kitten interrupts Ontario traffic stop to demand rescue

The universal cat distribution system was on full display this week when an adorable little kitten interrupted an Ontario traffic stop to demand a rescue.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division posted details of the serendipitous rescue on the force's X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday morning.

Cambridge OPP officers were conducting a traffic stop on the merged stretch of Highway 7 and 8 in Kitchener, when they heard a sound coming from an adjacent ditch. Moments later, as the traffic stop continued, a tiny kitten emerged from the grassy ditch and sat directly at the feet of an officer.

Police let the driver off with a warning, and turned their efforts towards the needs of the little cat demanding their assistance.

Commenters note the content look on the cat's face after being brought into the safety of the police car.

A few other users suggested that the rescuing officer should be the one to adopt the kitten.

Perhaps the kitten could even become the newest OPP officer.

Many cat people will tell you that felines often choose their owners, and that appears to be exactly what transpired during this fateful traffic stop.

The OPP has yet to share a follow-up on the kitten's rescue.