Thieves allegedly stole a gun from an unmarked Ontario police car

Police are on the hunt for a pair who were recorded entering several vehicles earlier this month, including an unmarked police car where the suspects allegedly stole a law enforcement-issued firearm.

Investigators with the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau are calling on the public for help in identifying the suspects after the theft spree in the Town of East Gwillimbury on Sept. 17.

Police allege that among the vehicles broken into, the suspects hit an unmarked police vehicle parked in a residential driveway at Mount Albert Road and Holland River Boulevard.

The pair allegedly entered the vehicle unlawfully and stole a loaded .40 calibre Glock Model 23 handgun, as well as an almost decade-old digital point-and-shoot camera, which police felt compelled to include in their press release for some reason.

The missing firearm was immediately reported by the officer it was stolen from, triggering an investigation where it was determined that the two suspects roamed the area between 2 and 3 a.m., attempting to open car doors.

Police have issued photos and video of the suspects, and despite following several leads, are now appealing to the public for tips in identifying the two men.

SUSPECTS SOUGHT AFTER VEHICLES ENTERED AND POLICE FIREARM STOLEN IN EAST GWILLIMBURY. Investigators are releasing images and a video, hoping someone will identify the suspects. A link to the video is here: https://t.co/2tiWPTNzB6



More details & pics here:https://t.co/NmAepv8z0f pic.twitter.com/eE4dGN72WW — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 27, 2023

Investigators believe that the suspects successfully entered several vehicles simply by testing door handles, and are urging anyone who has not yet reported a theft to do so immediately.

One of the suspects was last seen wearing a two-tone, yellow-and-grey jacket or sweatshirt with a yellow hoodie, yellow shoulders and a grey horizontal stripe across the chest, as well as blue jeans and a red-brimmed ballcap.

His accomplice was seen wearing a jacket or sweater with a dark-coloured right side, a light-coloured left side and a light-coloured hoodie, as well as another two-tone backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to call the YRP #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, extension 7123, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or provide a tip online at 1800222tips.com.