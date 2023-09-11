Thief pulls off creative heist from Walmart store near Toronto

A thief managed to waltz out of a Toronto-area Walmart location with a fancy new television, seemingly unopposed by store staff, in a scene that played out like an incredibly low-budget installment in the Ocean's Eleven franchise.

Footage initially posted to X (formerly Twitter) and later re-shared on Instagram shows a man disguised in a Walmart vest casually walking away with a new TV after reportedly posing as a store employee.

The clip was captured outside of the Walmart Supercentre at Heartland Town Centre, located at 800 Matheson Blvd. W. in Mississauga. In the video, the disguised thief can be seen casually walking north from the store toward Plymouth Drive as onlookers film in disbelief.

Comments on the reposted video shared on Instagram range from anger to those openly advocating for theft from large corporations.

One user took aim at the Walmart store, saying, "good for those floor walkers who think they can stop ppl if they wanna steal…always following innocent ppl, and can't do sh*t when ppl steal."

Several other users point out the thief's apparent disregard for the condition of the stolen merchandise, as the culprit was seen dragging and rolling the boxed TV across pavement and grass.

"Lol the way he's manhandling it it won't be functioning properly," says one comment. Another commenter jokes, "His one arm is strong tho lol."

Walmart was recently in the news over its decision to remove self-checkout kiosks at an Ontario location, a move made in the wake of a reported spike in thefts.

That Ottawa Walmart posted a sign near its checkout line informing customers that it would begin a test of a "full-serve experience," though did not specifically cite the reported rise in thefts as a reason for the removal of self-checkout stations.