Anger over Ontario's plan to remove landmark weeks after its architect died

Doug Ford's scheme to redevelop Ontario Place is once again the subject of controversy, now being accused of disrespecting a recently departed legend of Canadian architecture.

The Toronto branch of the National Association of Japanese Canadians (NAJC) announced via Instagram that "Dismantling of the Japanese Canadian Centennial Bell at Ontario Place begins on Mon, Sept 25."

"We have arranged for the striker to be installed on Saturday and Sunday. You have until Sunday, September 24, to see the Temple Bell and ring the bell in its original location for the last time. On Monday the immediate area will be restricted."

The Toronto NAJC is urging the public to "please visit with signs and take selfies and post on Instagram," suggesting signage with hashtags like #savemoriyamaslegacy, #preservetheoriginalJCCC, #savetheontariosciencecentre, and #japanesecanadiancentennialtemplebell

"An ad hoc committee led by the Toronto NAJC is satisfied with the relocation plan despite the fact that our first choice was to have it remain where it is," states the organization, while noting that "the Temple Bell stands in the way of the Therme Spa."

The Toronto NAJC says "It will be at least five years before the Temple Bell will resonate through Ontario Place" once again.

Originally installed in 1977, the temple bell was a gift to the Province from Japanese Canadians living in Ontario to mark the centennial of Japanese settlement in Canada.

Forty-six years later, the bell's future has been made uncertain by the ongoing Ontario Place redevelopment saga.

The provincial government had previously announced that the Japanese Canadian Temple Bell would be safely relocated from the West Island to a new location on the site following redevelopment.

News of the bell's impending disassembly comes less than three weeks after the passing of its designer, legendary Canadian architect Raymond Moriyama. The timing of the bell's removal is just another point of contention for the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment.

"Three weeks after the passing of Raymond Moriyama the Ford government is dismantling the Goh Ohn Bell, on Monday as part of its ongoing assault on Ontario Place," reads one comment posted to X.

The comment goes on to hail Moriyama's work at Ontario Place as "culturally significant on so many levels," and calls the province's plan a "deeply shameful" move by a "heartless government."

It's just the latest aspect of the Ontario Place plan to ruffle feathers, joining existing controversies like the Therme megaspa's use of public land, relocation of the Ontario Science Centre, the mass downing of trees, and the placement of a proposed public beach next to a disgusting sewer outflow.