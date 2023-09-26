New plan to reimagine space under Toronto's Gardiner Expressway unveiled

Following years of successful programming, The Bentway Conservancy, working with the City of Toronto, has drafted a plan to reimagine 6.5 kilometres of unused space under the Gardiner Expressway.

The Under Gardiner Public Realm Plan (PRP) — which is in its final phase of development after two years of research and consultations — provides guidance for spaces under, and adjacent to, the Gardiner's central elevated section between Dufferin Street and Yonge Street in its first phase.

The plan's secondary study area involves the space under the eastern section of the Gardiner, between Yonge Street and the Don Valley Parkway.

The PRP's primary study area hones in on five districts, each bounded by distinct neighbourhoods, civic assets, existing public realm networks, trails, landmarks, and unique relationships to the Gardiner.

Since 2013, The City of Toronto has been advancing plans to rehabilitate the Gardiner Expressway, with a Strategic Rehabilitation Plan that was developed following an Environmental Assessment of the Gardiner Expressway East. Taking place in phases, the work is set to conclude in 2031.

"As Toronto continues to grow and the waterfront supports new residential, commercial, and cultural activities, Under Gardiner spaces must be recognized as a vital part of the city's evolving public realm," the plan reads.

Recommendations seek to amplify advancements for pedestrians, cyclists, neighbours, and drivers by creating pathways, spaces for art installations and public performances, as well as retail opportunities.

The goal is to essentially create a connected public realm that will transform the space under the elevated expressway into a bustling strip with access to the waterfront.

The plan is also supported by a design team comprised of subject matter experts and industry leaders, including Two Row Architect, a 100 per cent Indigenous-owned and operated firm from the Six Nations reserve.

The final decision on whether the City of Toronto will adopt the Under Gardiner PRP ultimately rests with City Council, and the plan will be brought to the city's infrastructure and environment committee later this month.

The Bentway Conservancy is an independent non-profit and registered charity founded in 2016 to reimagine the Gardiner. The Conservancy currently operates, programs, and animates The Bentway Phase 1 site and The Bentway Studio.