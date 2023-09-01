Ontario cops troll street racing influencer after impounding his luxury car in viral TikTok

Police in Ontario recently gave one street racing influencer a taste of his own medicine after uploading a TikTok montage of his luxury vehicle getting impounded.

The drama first unfolded back in April, when investigators received information about a male posting social media content that showed him street racing across York region and parts of the GTA.

"The driver frequently featured himself operating a blue 2022 BMW sedan, racing on public highways, boasting about evading police and bragging about getting away with it," York Regional Police said in a media release.

On Friday, the official York Regional Police TikTok account posted a music video-esque montage of the influencer's luxury car getting impounded.

"Caught ya," cops captioned the video, as it showed the blue vehicle being taken away by a tow truck.

The TikTok, which has amassed over 40k likes at the time of publication, plays against the tune of the song "What's Good" by British rappers SR and Poundz.

"Naaaa who made this edit? They were too icy with it," one person wrote.

"Why does York police have the best editors?" another person asked.

Investigators say the suspect was seen operating a vehicle with no front plate and fake license plates affixed to its rear, which read "WILL RUN" and "SMURFY."

Police found several videos that showed the suspect engaged in street races with other vehicles on Highway 407, Highway 404, and other public streets in the region. He was seen driving dangerously, in close proximity to other vehicles, stopping in live lanes of traffic, and travelling at a high speed.

The offences are believed to have occurred between April 1 and Aug. 12, 2023.

On Aug. 16, police executed a search warrant at the suspect's residence and seized various items, including fake licence plates and electronic devices.

A 22-year-old man from Aurora has since been charged with three counts of dangerous driving, as well as three counts of stunt driving. His driver's licence was also seized and suspended for 30 days.