TTC descends into chaos after subway line shut down between 10 stations

Crowds of people in Toronto had their early morning weekend commutes disrupted after a TTC subway line was shut down between 10 stations on Saturday.

Just before 9:30 a.m., the TTC tweeted that Line 2 was partially halted, with "no service between Ossington and Broadview while we deal with a trespasser on the tracks."

What's normally a fairly easy-going commute period descended into complete chaos as hundreds of people began lining up for shuttle buses and looking for alternative ways to get to their destination.

A compilation of videos taken during the whole ordeal by content creator Benjamin Okocha shows a massive crowd of commuters forming around Broadview subway station.

Okocha told blogTO that the videos were filmed at approximately 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, at a time when many were on their way to run errands, work, or attend study sessions and appointments.

"We are doing our best with sending crews to the affected areas, as well as replacement vehicles. We apologize for any inconvenience," the TTC tweeted just before 10 a.m.

Around 40 minutes after the initial tweet, the TTC revealed that service was up and running again on Line 2. As expected, it still took some time for the backlog of commuters to clear around the affected stations.

Later that day, another stretch of Line 2 between Broadview and Woodbine experienced delays after power was shut down. The TTC tweeted that crews were working to fix the issue as quickly as possible, and service resumed less than 10 minutes later.