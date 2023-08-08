City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto sign

Woman arrested for painting and gluing herself to iconic 'Toronto' sign

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A climate activist was arrested on Tuesday morning for painting the iconic Toronto sign in Nathan Phillips Square bright pink and gluing herself to the concrete. 

Laura Sullivan, a member of the Canadian climate change advocacy group, On2Ottawa, filmed a nearly three-minute testimony on why she decided to paint the Toronto sign pink. 

"Tomorrow I'm going to take action with On2Ottawa and spray the white letters of the iconic 'Toronto' sign with bright pink washable paint and then glue myself to the concrete of the sign," Sullivan said. 

"A lot of people might hate me for this action, I'm pretty nervous, I always am because I know that these 'art attacks' get a lot of hate and a lot of controversy, but that's the exact reason that we're doing them."

The activist then explained that she planned on going through with the art attack to draw attention to the "government's inaction" on the climate crisis. 

"We're responsible, these fires are responsible for 25 per cent of global emissions this year, and our government, the so-called Canadian government, has declared a climate emergency but continues to fuel the fossil fuel industry with money and continues to take no action, no real meaningful action on climate change, which is sentencing us to our deaths," Sullivan explained. 

"We are disrupting the nation's capital to get our demands met, our demands being to implement a national firefighting agency that trains and employs 50,000 firefighters. So we can really support the people who are already risking their lives up there right now on the frontlines of the climate crisis in Canada," she continued. 

"It's life or death here, guys. I know it might be controversial that I've hit your favourite sign with a bit of pink paint, but I promise it'll wash off. I'm prepared to face any consequences. I don't know if I'm going to end up spending the night or two nights in jail. I really hope not. But if that's the price to pay, it's a very small price to bring attention to this drastic crisis." 

Following the art attack on Tuesday morning, Sullivan was arrested and subsequently released from police custody.

Back in March, three On2Ottawa protestors, including Sullivan, smeared washable pink paint on a model of a Woolly mammoth at the Royal British Columbia Museum in Victoria. The activists were arrested by Victoria police and charged with mischief. 

Lead photo by

On2Ottawa
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Woman arrested for painting and gluing herself to iconic 'Toronto' sign

Locals angry after major Toronto street and bike lane taken over by parked cars

Attendees say Toronto's big drone display turned out to be a confusing mess

David Beckham and Austin Butler spotted helping out locals in Muskoka

A mysterious NASA plane was circling Toronto at low altitude all weekend

Security fences busted again at Caribana and people in Toronto have had enough

What's open and closed on August Civic Holiday 2023 in Toronto

A history of how the death and destruction of cholera epidemics shaped Toronto