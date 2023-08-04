Canada's winter forecast calling for cold and snow to return

Canada's winter forecast is out, and the Farmers' Almanac is predicting the "return of the BRRR."



After last year's mixed bag of weather patterns, the Almanac's extended 2023 to 2024 forecast says Canada's traditional winter weather is coming back.



"Get ready to enjoy hot chocolate by the fireside, skiing, ice skating, and all things winter!" reads the forecast.



Even though winter officially begins on Wednesday, December 21 this year, cold temperatures will greet Canadians earlier on December 1, according to the outlook.



Frigid temperatures are expected for much of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and westernmost Ontario.



Newfoundland and Labrador will experience icy temperatures but won't be nearly as cold as the middle of the country.



British Columbia will luckily dodge this frosty forecast, being the only province that is expected to see near-normal temperatures throughout winter.

A white Christmas could be a possibility for parts of Canada this year.



The Almanac says areas around the Great Lakes region will receive above-normal amounts of powder.



So much so that southern Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada could see a white Easter Sunday thanks to possible snow storms in March.



Western Canada should also dust off their snow boots.



The Prairies can expect heavy mountain snows during the first week of February.



Both of Canada's coasts will see a mishmash of wintry precipitation. BC is expected to get another wet, white winter with temperatures just above and below the freezing mark, according to the forecast.



Quebec and the Maritimes could be hit with a coastal storm during the second week of February, followed by a wave of frigid air, says the forecast.



The Almanac has also released a chilly fall forecast for Canada.