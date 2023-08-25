UK investigating 88 deaths linked to suicide aids sold on Canadian websites

Trigger warning: This article discusses topics of self-harm



A Canadian man arrested earlier this year, accused of selling suicide-aiding substances, is now being investigated in the UK for possible links to 88 poisoning deaths.



On March 31, Peel Regional Police (PRP) began investigating the online sale and distribution of sodium nitrite after a sudden death suspected to involve the consumption of the substance.



PRP describes sodium nitrite as "a white, crystalline substance used as a food additive and commonly found in processed meats."



"Intentional consumption of certain amounts of this substance can reduce oxygen levels, impair breathing and can result in death," officials said.



Following the investigation, Kenneth Law of Mississauga was arrested on May 2 by PRP officers. The 57-year-old was charged with two counts of counselling or aiding suicide.



"It is believed that the suspect distributed and marketed the substance online to target individuals at risk of self-harm," reads a release PRP published when Law was arrested. He was held in custody until a bail hearing at an Ontario court.



Police said Law is suspected of sending 1,200 packages containing the harmful substance to people in as many as 40 countries.



Authorities warned the Canadian public: "If you or someone you know has received a package from [these] businesses, please contact your local police service immediately."



The flagged businesses include Imtime Cuisine, AmbuCA, Academic/ACademic, Escape Mode/escMode, and ICemac.



In June, police released photos of more items sold to the public to assist with self-harm and suicide, including a gas mask.



Authorities asked the community to be vigilant of any online transactions and activity or the arrival of deliveries from any of the aforementioned online companies.



According to British daily The Times, Canadian authorities contacted the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) and shared details of 232 British individuals who had bought suicide-assisting substances from Canadian websites.



This happened in April before Law was arrested. After an investigation, it was found that 88 of the people had died.



According to The Guardian, if Law is charged in relation to the deaths in Britain, he'd have to be extradited to the UK.



While attempting or committing suicide is no longer a crime in the UK if a person performs an "act intended to encourage or assist suicide or an attempt at suicide," they are committing a crime, as per the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).



"The offence of encouraging or assisting suicide carries a maximum penalty of 14 years' imprisonment. This reflects the seriousness of the offence," the CPS says.



Daily Hive has contacted British law enforcement authorities for more information and will update this story when they respond.



If you have information about an incident or have received a package that you suspect may contain sodium nitrite, please contact 1-888-714-0003 or email 11Divproject@peelpolice.ca. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

If you or someone you know might be going through a difficult time, there are resources available. You can call Talk Suicide Canada at 1-833-456-4566, Distress Centres of Greater Toronto at 416-408-4357, Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868 and the Hope for Wellness Help Line at 1-855-242-3310.