25 photos from Toronto's Trinbago summer festival
Toronto's Trinbago Festival took place this past weekend, and there was no shortage of food, music, and sweet end-of-summer vibes.
Check out this photo gallery of Trinbago Festival 2023.
Fareen Karim
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Protestors invaded Toronto's St. Lawrence Market and people have thoughts
Someone hung a dead fish from a TTC subway car and nobody seemed surprised
Video shows terrifyingly lawless driving in another case of Brampton road rage
How a cute dog is helping build a record-breaking bridge at Ontario-U.S. border
Toronto to witness rare 'blue' supermoon this week and it won't happen again until 2037
Toronto just made a major change to one of its favourite attractions
New Toronto bar accused of homophobia and discrimination in viral video