Security fences busted again at Caribana and people in Toronto have had enough

Revellers packed Toronto streets over the August long weekend for the return of Caribana, along with one of the annual festival's longstanding traditions; people busting down security fences to gain access to the event's ticketed parade.

Multiple videos captured during the Caribbean Carnival's Grand Parade on Saturday show crowds breaking down security fences along the parade route to join in the festivities, including blogTO's own cameras covering the event.

One video posted to TikTok shows the scene along Lake Shore Boulevard at Ontario Place, where the fence is rocked back and forth before eventually toppling, and a crush of festivalgoers pour onto the parade route.

Another clip captured nearby from below Princes' Gates at Exhibition Place shows moments of chaos, where people can be seen running in all directions with another downed fence in the foreground.

The fence at Caribana never survives 😂 pic.twitter.com/XagtOA0IaK — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) August 6, 2023

Yet another clip shows dozens stepping over a fallen fence.

Social media users are reacting to the multiple videos, including one commenter questioning why this recurring issue is never addressed.

Better enforcement — Mr.Awkward (@mrawkward1) August 7, 2023

Another user calls out the ticket prices as a reason for the crowd's response to fences seemingly every single year.

Every year lmao because who tf paying $40??? Never. — JessyJazz (@JessyJazz6) August 6, 2023

The price even has a few people justifying the seemingly annual fence-breaking.

And it shouldn’t. Paying to see a street parade is offensive. I could go a little deeper but I’ll leave it there. — Keneisha Williams 💫 (@GetKayWill) August 6, 2023

This is far from the first time Caribana crowds have downed security fences to take part in the celebrations. Fences were first introduced at Caribana in 2009, and have been regularly toppled by festivalgoers in the years since.

During last year's festivities, one of the fences was even used to post a love letter seeking a missed connection crush.