Shocking incident has people calling Ontario city the hate crime capital of Canada

A Hamilton resident is calling her city the "hate crime capital of Canada" after a hateful slur was spray-painted on the front door of her home.

X (formerly Twitter) user @notovogons posted a photo on Monday morning showing a homophobic slur scrawled in spray paint on the door of her Hamilton residence, expressing anger and disappointment with her city.

As of Tuesday morning, the post has been viewed almost 200,000 times, including countless comments supporting the victim, almost 570 reposts, and over 100 quote responses.

The City of Hamilton responded to the shocking display of hate, calling it "unacceptable" and reiterating that "the City of Hamilton condemns acts of hate and discrimination in any/all forms and are committed to nurturing a city that is welcoming and inclusive, and where the community feels safe."

Other X users have piled on with messages of support for the victim, including one who even offered to help the victim out with home security equipment.

Another user even offered to pay to replace the front door entirely.

There are indeed statistics backing up the victim's claim that Hamilton could be considered the hate crime capital of Canada.

Hamilton hate incidents, including hate-related criminal offences, spiked by 61 per cent in 2022.

A total of 174 hate or bias occurrence reports were logged by Hamilton law enforcement last year, up from 108 in 2021, and marking the highest number of hate incidents since the 180 reported in 2011.