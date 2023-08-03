City
driving instructor toronto

Ontario driving instructor caught speeding with student in car

While driving instructors are responsible for helping new drivers navigate roads safely and obey traffic laws, one teacher in Ontario was recently caught doing the exact opposite. 

On Wednesday at approximately 10:30 a.m., a driving instructor in Burlington was stopped driving at a speed of 85 km/h, which was just five kilometres shy of being categorized as stunt driving on Lakeshore Road. 

Halton Regional Police Service's Burlington District said that the instructor also had a student in the passenger seat, who had ironically just failed a driving test. 

"Couldn't make this up if we tried," Halton Police wrote on Twitter. 

In a bizarre turn of events, the instructor was issued a $265 ticket and slammed with four demerit points.

The incident resulted in lots of concerned reactions on social media, with people urging police to reveal the name of the driving school the instructor worked for. 

"The instructor should be stripped of his licence (or whatever qualifications he/she has) to be a driving instructor. What is this person teaching his/her students? How to be bad drivers?" one person asked

"Instructor was just showing the student what not to do," another person joked

"That student was doomed to fail from the start," one response reads

The consequences for gaining demerit points with a full licence depend on how many you have added to your driving record. Drivers with six to eight demerit points will be sent a warning letter first, and those who have accumulated 15 points will have their licence suspended for 30 days. 

Lead photo by

HRPS Burlington
