Dangerous motorcycle stunt driving incident filmed on Toronto highway

In the latest episode of idiots with driver's licences, a motorcycle driver was spotted engaging in a ridiculous stunt that could have proven disastrous, pulling off a standing wheelie while bombing down Highway 427 in Toronto.

Video of the incident was posted to TikTok in late June by Eduardo Bergsten, showing two motorcycles gunning it well beyond legal highway speeds on the southbound 427 collectors lanes approaching Burnhamthorpe Road when one of the pair executes a standing wheelie.

It would be a pretty sweet move to pull off in the safe confines of a track, but a busy highway is no place for such shenanigans, which put other drivers at risk of injury or worse all just so some bro could show off to his IG followers.

blogTO reached out to the Ontario Provincial Police for comment on the video, but there has been no response as of writing.

Even without comment from police, it doesn't take a legal expert to see what's going on here is highly illegal.

Under section 172,1 of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario, "No person shall drive a motor vehicle on a roadway in a race or contest, while performing a stunt."

According to the Traffic Act, the definition of stunt in this context includes "driving a motor vehicle in a manner that indicates an intention to lift some or all of its tires from the surface of the highway, including driving a motorcycle with only one wheel in contact with the ground."

There has been no shortage of hazardous stunts involving transportation this year, this video posted only days before a reckless subway surfing stunt that went viral over the Canada Day long weekend.

There have been other major incidents on 400-series highways this year, including a dangerous joyride captured from a police helicopter in Vaughan and another stunt driving incident on Highway 401 in May that, like this motorcycle stunt, could have very quickly ended in tragedy.

