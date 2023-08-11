Rich kid in Ontario gets his dad's BMW impounded and it was all caught on video

An Ontario driver and his evidently well-off father are both without their luxury car after a recent stunt-driving stop in Vaughan.

York Regional Police (YRP) observed a black BMW travelling over 100 kilometres per hour over the 60 km/h posted limit in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive West and Pine Valley Drive.

Police eventually caught up with the male driver — which is, frankly, impressive considering he was travelling at a breakneck 162 km/h.

In a video shared by YRP as part of their ongoing Project Erase stunt-driving blitz, the driver can be heard explaining to the responding officer that the car belongs to his father.

The officer then calmly explains that the driver's careless actions were captured on radar, and the consequences for stunt driving.

The stop resulted in charges for speeding and stunt driving for the driver, a 30-day licence suspension, the impounding of the borrowed vehicle for 14 days, and what I'd have to imagine was a very heated conversation with the now-BMW-less father.

Project Erase blitz will continue throughout the summer, and includes assistance from YRP's helicopter Air2, coordinating with officers on the ground to catch stunt drivers before they can cause accidents.