Ontario cops nab driver for going way too slow on the highway

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers busted a driver for travelling at "unnecessarily slow" speeds on a Caledon highway.

Drivers cruising at high speeds pose a menace to public safety, but every once in a while, police encounter motorists at the complete opposite end of the spectrum. In one recent example, a G1 driver was charged with Unnecessary Slow Driving, among other offences under the Highway Traffic Act, after a traffic stop on Highway 10 in Caledon.

The OPP Central Region shared a brief clip of a Toyota sedan in a shoulder lane with its hazard lights blinking after its driver was reportedly stopped during an amateur driving instructor session. Police report that another "novice" driver was instructing the G1 driver at the time of the traffic stop.

A handful of commenters reacted negatively to the OPP's post on X (formerly Twitter), including a few suggesting that police should be investing resources in other areas.

The OPP Central Region X account fired back at these claims, stating in a follow-up that "Vehicles going too slowly on a busy highway such as Hwy 10 and impeding traffic creates situations where other drivers take chances to pass, results in road rage and is illegal."

"It is a concern on Highway 10 and highlighting this educates others not to do the same thing."

Unnecessary slow driving is listed as an offence under section 132 of the Highway Traffic Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. H.8.

The section states that "No motor vehicle shall be driven on a highway at such a slow rate of speed as to impede or block the normal and reasonable movement of traffic thereon except when the slow rate of speed is necessary for safe operation having regard to all the circumstances."