Oakville teacher known for massive prosthetic breasts returning to new school

A controversial Oakville teacher who made international headlines last year for her massive prosthetic breasts is set to return to a new school in Hamilton in September.

The controversy surrounding Kayla Lemieux — a former educator at Oakville Trafalgar High School — first began in September 2022, when an American radio host tweeted multiple images of her that had previously been shared on Snapchat by students at the school.

Over time, the school became the target of alarming bomb threats and protests, which have led some parents to threaten legal action against the Halton District School Board (HDSB) for not implementing a "firm dress code" for teachers.

Lemieux previously told the Star that she does not identify as transgender and said that she was born intersex and struggles with a medical condition called "gigantomastia," which has resulted in excessive growth of breast tissue, although she's never received a formal diagnosis.

Oakville teacher sent home as school determines how to deal with controversy

In June, trustees on the board voted unanimously to reject a draft "professionalism policy" that was first ordered earlier in the year, with the board's vice-chair, Tanya Rocha, arguing that "policies, procedures and regulations" are in place "that address all forms of professionalism."

After being put on paid leave, Lemieux is now set to return to teaching at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School in Hamilton come fall.

People came out to protest the Oakville teacher who wears the massive prosthetic breasts

In a memo to parents, Principal Tom Fisher warned that the school could receive "some level of public attention," with the arrival of Lemieux, although she was not explicitly named.

According to Fisher, the school board has an "obligation to uphold individual rights and treat everyone with dignity and respect," and parents will be updated as frequently as possible if the school is subject to any disruptions or protests.

In order to ensure safety, students will enter and exit the school using assigned doors at entry and dismissal, exterior doors will be locked during school hours, and all students and visitors will be required to use an intercom system to enter and exit the building.

Parents must also email or call prior to visiting the school if they wish to speak to an employee.

Students are set to return to school on Tuesday, Sept. 5.