Someone hung a dead fish from a TTC subway car and nobody seemed surprised

It was just another day on the TTC subway network, when an intrepid angler displayed their large catch for fellow passengers to bear witness, and nobody seemed even remotely surprised.

A video reportedly captured on Saturday night and shared to multiple social media platforms shows a man casually adjusting his rope belt as two fishing rods lay on the floor in front of him, all as a large fish dangles from a subway handrail.

Most riders can be seen ignoring the bizarre situation as it unfolds before them, a testament to just how mundane an urban fisherman seems compared to the daily chaos on public transportation.

"With grocery prices the way they are this isn't surprising at all," jokes one commenter on a since-deleted Instagram upload of the scene.

Others seem to agree with this sentiment, like one comment saying, "Leave this man alone and mind your business. It's a nice catch. Y'all paying for his next meal."

Many are just impressed that such a fish was caught in local waters.

Decent size tbh — Kyle.Taylor *community noter* (@livingbyyyz) August 27, 2023

Anyone who has ever sat next to a person eating fish on the TTC (if you do this, why?) probably had it easy compared to the passengers treated to dead fish wafts on this train.

Omg, the poor people having to look at Captain Highlander and smell his fish. — Coco 🇨🇦 (@27Coco27) August 27, 2023

One person who seems genuinely surprised by the clip is the TTC's Stuart Green, who confirms that while there is no specific rule prohibiting you from hanging a fish from a subway handrail, "We would prefer people not do this as a courtesy to others."

"'If taking the TTC to your favourite fishin' hole, please bring containers to ship your haul home' is not a reminder I ever thought we'd need to issue," says Green, adding, "Yet here we are."

The dead fish could not be reached for comment, on account of being dead and probably eaten by now.