David Beckham and Austin Butler spotted helping out locals in Muskoka

Widely regarded as one of Canada's most sought-after waterfront locations, Muskoka, otherwise known as the "Hamptons of the North" seems to be a celebrity magnet, especially in the summer months.

Over this past long weekend, locals were shocked to see former soccer player, David Beckham, and Elvis star, Austin Butler, team up to lift a tree off a road in order to help drivers in the area pass through.

Victoria Beckham managed to capture the whole ordeal on camera, which was shared in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"Okay, so they're lifting so the cars can go through. Excellent, nice work boys," Posh Spice can be heard saying off-camera.

The British fashion designer and singer also shared another video of the heroic feat on her Instagram story over the weekend.

"There's a tree that has fallen down, and look how manly my husband is. David looking very manly. Push harder, come on guys," she says encouragingly.

This isn't the first time the former soccer player has vacationed at the glamorous year-round retreat with his family. Just last year, Beckham was spotted partying with Mark Wahlberg, former Toronto Maple Leafs player, Tie Domi, and Canadian billionaire, Jamie Salter.

Salter, who is the founder and CEO of Authentic Brands Group, entered into a strategic partnership with Beckham to co-own and manage his global brand last year.

While Beckham is constantly on the road as the current president and co-owner of soccer club, Inter Miami, it seems like he'll still find time amid his busy schedule to hit up the luxurious summer weekend destination.