City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 30 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
barbie movie toronto

Woman dressed up like Barbie attacks man in Toronto

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 30 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A video taken in downtown Toronto has gone viral on social media after a woman — who appeared to be dressed up like Barbie — was filmed attacking a man and his dog with a wooden plank.

The incident occurred in the area of Blue Jays Way and Wellington Street, although it's not exactly clear when the dramatic encounter unfolded. 

Comments under the original video, which was uploaded to Instagram by user @sashasimicc, quickly compared the woman to Barbie due to her blonde hair and signature pink dress. 

The woman was first seen walking away from the camera holding a purse, before picking up a piece of wood from the construction area just off the sidewalk, dropping her belongings on the floor, and chasing a man walking his dog. 

The wooden plank narrowly missed the man and his innocent four-legged friend, who sought refuge by crossing the street. 

"Best caption wins tickets to Barbie," the original poster wrote. 

"She took 'come on Barbie let's go party' way too seriously," one person said. 

"Undercover Oppenheimer fan," another comment reads. 

It's not clear what led to the altercation in the first place, and if the man and woman exchanged words before the attack happened. 

In a separate video uploaded by 6ixBuzzTV, the same woman is seen lying face down on the ground while two officers handcuff her. 

Toronto police did not respond to blogTO's request for comment about the incident in time for this publication. 

Lead photo by

@sashasimicc 
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Woman dressed up like Barbie attacks man in Toronto

Brampton somehow beats out most major U.S. cities when it comes to riding the bus

A section of Toronto Harbour is about to be filled in to extend a major street

Shocking video shows Toronto bicycle cop struck by stolen vehicle

TTC's Line 3 could permanently close earlier than expected after derailment

It is going to feel hotter than 40 degrees in Toronto this week

Fundraiser raises over $100k for the victim killed in Mississauga carjacking

A teen somehow drove a minivan through an Ontario school