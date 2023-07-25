Woman dressed up like Barbie attacks man in Toronto

A video taken in downtown Toronto has gone viral on social media after a woman — who appeared to be dressed up like Barbie — was filmed attacking a man and his dog with a wooden plank.

The incident occurred in the area of Blue Jays Way and Wellington Street, although it's not exactly clear when the dramatic encounter unfolded.

Comments under the original video, which was uploaded to Instagram by user @sashasimicc, quickly compared the woman to Barbie due to her blonde hair and signature pink dress.

The woman was first seen walking away from the camera holding a purse, before picking up a piece of wood from the construction area just off the sidewalk, dropping her belongings on the floor, and chasing a man walking his dog.

The wooden plank narrowly missed the man and his innocent four-legged friend, who sought refuge by crossing the street.

It's not clear what led to the altercation in the first place, and if the man and woman exchanged words before the attack happened.

In a separate video uploaded by 6ixBuzzTV, the same woman is seen lying face down on the ground while two officers handcuff her.

Toronto police did not respond to blogTO's request for comment about the incident in time for this publication.