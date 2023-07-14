Wild video shows grisly aftermath of double shooting in downtown Toronto

Video has emerged showing the aftermath of an early morning shooting in Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood on Monday that sent multiple victims to hospital.

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains a video that may be upsetting to some viewers.

The video circulating on social media, which has not yet been independently verified by blogTO, shows the Monday morning scene on Charles Street West, just west of Yonge Street, captured in the moments after the city's latest high-profile shooting.

It shows the immediate aftermath of the shooting play out, where a female victim is visible lying motionless on the sidewalk, and a man alleged to be a local rapper can be seen fleeing the crime scene, limping from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

A version of the video shared to TikTok claims that the man in the white shirt and baseball cap seen limping into a white SUV is a local rapper known as CP, another detail that has not yet been independently confirmed.

The video's captions vaguely insinuate that gang affiliation may have been a factor in a shooting that police have thus far described as the possible result of a road rage situation escalating to violence.

Paramedics transported a man and woman in their 20s to hospital, where they were treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not known whether the man seen limping from the crime scene into a fleeing vehicle is one of the two who were transported to hospital, or possibly a third victim that police have not publicly acknowledged.

Police did indeed state that "at least" two victims were seriously injured in the shooting, suggesting that the investigations may have been looking into additional persons involved.

There have been no further updates regarding the conditions of the victims.