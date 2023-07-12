City
Toronto politician booted from Instagram after platform claims she is an impostor

A Toronto city councillor has had her Instagram account disabled over claims that she is…impersonating herself?

Ward 3 Etobicoke-Lakeshore councillor Amber Morley's Instagram account is currently suspended, and the politician has taken her grievance to Twitter.

Morley, who outshined longtime incumbent Mark Grimes in the 2022 Toronto municipal election, claims that Instagram has removed her account "without providing a meaningful process to appeal the decision."

Journalist-turned-politician and current crisis management firm executive Adam Vaughan chimed in to call out the ridiculousness of the situation.

Others have expressed support for Morley and directed anger at Instagram over its handling of the situation.

Instagram's communications department has not replied to Morley's public calls for support via Twitter, and users are sharing tips on why this situation may have unfolded, and how best to resolve it.

One user links the lack of account recovery support with Instagram's parent company Meta's ongoing feud with the Canadian government regarding Bill C-18.

A crackdown on parody accounts — legitimate or otherwise — has also impacted Twitter in recent months, and one Olivia Chow parody account is concerned about its future.

Morley shared a follow-up tweet including her contact information in hopes that someone at Instagram would help her clear up the issue.

