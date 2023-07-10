Toronto police crash staff party with assault rifles

A casual movie night turned into a scene from an action thriller over the weekend when a group of police officers brought out their heaviest fire power to apprehend an unsuspecting citizen at the corner of Yonge and Dundas.

A video posted on Saturday night recounts the dramatic display of force, showing three officers restraining one individual, while two more keep the surrounding crowd at bay.

The officer who appears to be in charge was armed with a C8 Carbine assault rifle, and while it was aimed skyward for the extent of the interaction, the presence of the excessively powerful weapon made the situation tense, to say the least.

Among the crowd of bystanders, several of the witnesses appear to know the detainee personally, and are quick to assure the officers that the man they are apprehending is innocent, saying "we were with him all night".

Another voice can also be heard commenting that "this is a staff party", which seems to prompt a moment of confusion in the eyes of the rifle-wielding officer.

On Sunday, a follow up video was posted by the same account, which seems to be connected to the suspect being shaken down in the video.

Captured from a different angle, the video provides the extended play of the high-intensity interaction, giving us a better understanding of why this random takedown took place.

The question everyone in the crowd seems to be wondering is "what did he do?". The armed officer responds, explaining that there were reports of a man with a gun, and the gentlemen whom they have swiftly detained matches the description of the suspect.

The comment elicits mixed reactions from the crowd. Some sigh in disappointment while others seem to take a more assertive stance on defending their acquaintance.

"He was at the f*cking movies all night! What's wrong with you!" one witness shouts, while others chime in to add comments like "are you crazy" and "you're f*ucking nuts" for good measure.

From the caption, we learn that the man was enjoying an evening out with his staff when he was spontaneously rushed by the police squad as he was exiting the Yonge-Dundas Cineplex.

The Toronto Police have yet to make a public statement about the incident and did not respond to blogTO's request for a comment.

Whether or not the suspect in the video was in fact the individual with the gun hasn't been confirmed, but a crowd of frustrated witnesses made it pretty clear that he was not the guy the police were looking for.