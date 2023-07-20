Toronto's massive new 16 km linear park is getting closer to reality

As Toronto fights to keep one of its prized greenspaces down by the water, another one is quickly taking shape further north in the city, promising to become the city's largest.

The Meadoway will provide residents an expansive 200+ hectares full of lush greenery, stretching from just beside Highway 427 all the to Rouge National Urban Park to form one of the largest linear parks in the country.

Taking over an impressive 16-km span of empty hydro corridor, the public space will connect more than a dozen existing parks, four ravines, and 34 neighbourhoods, offering multiple kilometres of multi-use trails, habitat for more than 1,000 diverse local species, and a stunning uninterrupted natural pathway from one end of the city to the other.

It's moving along nicely, with the commencement of Phase 2 of the project just announced on Thursday.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority says that another 101 hectares of the dead space will soon be revived with natural meadows full of flowers that will draw in pollinators, along with birds, deer and other local critters that are slowly returning to the space.

This second stage of work will also see more trail connections and improvements for people to walk, run, and bike their way through what feels like a faraway pocket of countryside, but is actually right in our downtown backyards.

Residents can expect new bridges, gardens, paths, and gathering spaces, (among other things) in the coming years, in addition to the more than 80 hectares of meadow that have already been replanted and revived as part of the first phase of construction.

How much of a tax break is this netting Galen Weston et al? Family rakes in billions in profits by inflating food prices to unaffordable levels, underpaying cashiers & workers, replacing people with self-serve checkouts. Monopolistic evil masquerading as philanthropy. — Kevin Edward Proulx (@kevineproulx) July 20, 2023

As the authority seeks funding for future the Phase 3 of reimagining the corridor, some people are already taking issue with who helped bankroll the development thus far: the Weston Family Foundation of Loblaws fame.