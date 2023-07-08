Someone is plastering Toronto with flyers looking to touch older women's feet

Some guy named Roberto really wants to touch your feet, provided you are a woman aged 50 or older with some cash to spare.

Roberto is achieving local fame among Toronto streets for his almost Gong-esque campaign of plastering public property with kind of creepy signs plying his trade: a mobile foot spa for hire to women over 50.

roberto wants you to pay him to touch your feet pic.twitter.com/ELnpAlAHy7 — davenport & oakwood (@foothillsTO) July 7, 2023

Signs advertising Roberto's weirdly-specific business have been popping up all over town, confounding locals with their horny energy.

And it's not just one style of sign, as this Roberto character appears to be workshopping several variations of font, style, and wording to get his hands on as many old woman feet as possible.

At some point, Roberto must have grown fed up with inquiries from people who didn't fit his rigorous standards, forcing this sketchy masseur to print new signs with a disclaimer turning away men.

UPDATE: Roberto has made a clarification at the bottom of his poster. https://t.co/0PEAnhXD9b pic.twitter.com/bfsKCZcIBT — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) July 5, 2023

But only the luckiest out there are encountering the rarest edition of printed Roberto sign; the variety with a grimacing headshot of the intrepid masseur and the clarification that there are "no games" to his business.

He is slacking on his flyers! Our’s include a photo! pic.twitter.com/MmyisPneXY — Andrea Thompson (@torontoveganmom) July 7, 2023

Commenters on Twitter are having a field day with the photos that have been popping up all summer. Amid the chaotic signage with suspiciously creepy undertones, someone noticed that Roberto has been hiking up his prices — suggesting that business might actually be…good?

Wow he really raised the mani/pedi prices! — Alex (@fenchurchly) July 5, 2023

Other reactions to the signs are a bit more visceral.

No — erika wybourn KC (@erikawybourn) July 7, 2023

blogTO reached out to the famed Roberto via email, but he was not able to provide immediate comment on his eyebrow-raising sign campaign.