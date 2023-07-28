Toronto is set to be positively brutal for drivers this weekend

As people around Toronto look forward to a balmy summer weekend packed with events, anyone trying to traverse the city will need to be mindful of numerous road closures and areas that are sure to be extra congested with all that's going on.

Gerrard Street East is an ongoing mess thanks to the streetcar track relacement on Broadview, reducing it to just one northbound lane up to Danforth.

The addition of the TD Festival of South Asia this weekend means more closures to keep in mind in the area: Gerrard St. E from Coxwell to Glenside Avenues will be reserved for pedestrians only from 6 a.m. Saturday, July 29 until 2 a.m. Monday, July 31.

Queen Street East from Woodbine to Beech Avenues will also be shuttered to traffic from 6 p.m. to midnight for the next three nights for the StreetFest portion of the Beaches Jazz Festival, meaning there will likely be more than a few travel hiccups around the neighbourhood as people seek alternative routes.

The monthly Pedestrian Sunday in Kensington Market is also happening this weekend, blocking off streets in the neighbourhood from noon until 10:30 p.m that day.

Meanwhile, the Dufferin Street Bridge, Queen Street West between Bay and Victoria Streets, and Military Trail between Ellesmere and Highcastle all remain closed for various repairs and construction projects.

Roadwork will also completely shut down Eastern Avenue between Lewis and McGee Streets from 7 p.m. Friday, July 28 until 5 a.m. Monday, July 31, while parts of Richmond Street (from Portland to Bathurst) and Yonge Street (from Sheppard to Spring Garden) will be closed for the duration of Saturday.

As far as road restrictions, there are still select lane closures on the DVP between Don Mills and Bayview for a geotechnical study and near Eglinton Ave. E for pole replacements.

Lake Shore Blvd W. between Park Lawn and Legion Roads has reduced lanes for bridge flushing as of yesterday, and also between Rees and Spadina for a water cooling expansion project.

An eastbound lane and curb lane of Lake Shore Blvd. E. are blocked between Cherry and the Don Roadway for bent repairs, while Don River Bridge work also means an ongoing partial restriction of Lake Shore Blvd. E between Cherry St. and Carlaw Ave.

Additional events bringing thousands of people into the city in the coming days include Toronto Blue Jays games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, theatre productions like Hamilton and concerts like Fall Out Boy, the Indonesian Food Festival and the Toronto Festival of Beer.

The City of Toronto's Road Restrictions and Expressway & Lake Shore Boulevard Closures pages provide updated lists of traffic impediments for residents to keep in mind, while TTC issues are shared on the TTC Service Alerts Twitter account.