A teen somehow drove a minivan through an Ontario school

All drivers can recall their early days behind the wheel, and just how terrifying and stressful it is to learn the rules of the road in a real-life setting, especially as a young person who is, in all likelihood, borrowing a parent's vehicle.

While some of us may have had a fender bender or two in our time, it is hard to imagine how one teen managed to do the damage that resulted from one bonkers accident in Ontario this week.

The West Region division of the Ontario Provincial Police is currently investigating a crash involving a teen driver who somehow drove a minivan fully through not just one, but two walls of a school in Goderich, a small community a few hours northwest of Toronto, early Monday morning.

In videos and photos shared by police to Twitter, a classroom at Goderich Public School can be seen completely in ruins, with the vehicle halfway inside of it after travelling through the entirety of another room, leaving both in an unrecognizable mess of debris.

The "heavy" damage to the classroom and library of the institution are apparent, and extensive repairs are being arranged.

Thankfully, being mid-summer, school is out, and no one was injured aside from the 17-year-old driver, who sustained minor injuries.

Given that the incident took place in the wee hours prior to 6 a.m., some online are wondering if alcohol or drugs may have been at play, while others joked that the individual was perhaps in a rush to return a library book or speculated that, as a new driver, they got their gas and brake pedals mixed up.

Whatever the reason for the accident, there is definitely one very distraught Ontario teenager currently facing the wrath of both their parents and local authorities.

Lead photo by

@OPP_WR
