There's a secret sauna hidden in one of Toronto's government buildings

The revelation that there was a licensed bar operating for decades inside of Toronto Police headquarters sparked outrage earlier this year, but it's not the only little-known private amenity available exclusively to public servants.

Did you know that there's an actual sauna at Metro Hall?

That's right, the municipal government complex at 55 John Street is home to a sauna, however, there's a bit of a catch; you can only get access to this steamy amenity if you're a City of Toronto employee.

David Fitzpatrick, an employee of Toronto's City Planning Division, shared a photo on Twitter that is generating some surprise among commenters, revealing — to the shock of many — the presence of a sauna in the government complex.

Apparently we have a sauna in Metro Hall pic.twitter.com/Lcxp0PdCs5 — David Fitzpatrick (@_DavidFitz) July 17, 2023

Tucked away in the basement of Metro Hall, the sauna is part of a fitness centre complete with shower facilities made available to City staffers.

Public employees who walk or bike to and from work can pay an annual commuter membership which permits them to use the facilities for showering and personal grooming.

But the sauna's presence was a surprise to some, including Fitzpatrick, who noted his shock at discovering the spa-like amenity in the catacombs of this public building.

I had the same reaction — David Fitzpatrick (@_DavidFitz) July 17, 2023

Such a luxury available to public employees has one commenter dredging up the Rob Ford campaign slogan of "stopping the gravy train" at City Hall.

And before you go blaming Olivia Chow for installing a sauna (because people will 100 per cent do that without reading this part), the thing has been around for years based on web search traffic and online reviews.

If you want to enjoy the sauna for yourself, you are probably going to need to get a job with the City of Toronto. Otherwise, you might have to pay a bit more for that spa day you've been yearning for.