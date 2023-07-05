Toronto ranked one of the safest cities in Canada

Toronto was named one of the safest cities in Canada as part of a study performed by the rental agency Rentola, and people who live in the city are shocked, to say the least.

So, naturally, they've taken to social media to share their thoughts.

More have questioned the validity of the study on Facebook and Reddit, pointing specifically to Toronto's gang activity and past shootings at Yorkdale and the Eaton Centre.

Rentola looked at a number of factors to determine the rankings, with police presence, crime severity index, violent and non-violent crime severity indexes and crime-solving rate all playing a role in each city's rating.

Ontario municipalities claimed eight spots within the top ten, as Barrie was named the safest city in Canada and Brantford and Guelph finished second and third, respectively.

The lowest-ranked Ontario cities were: Thunder Bay (third-lowest), Sudbury (eighth-lowest) and Kingston (tenth-lowest).

Meanwhile, cities well below Toronto at the bottom of the list include Winnipeg, Kelowna, Halifax and St John's.

Here's the top 10 including where Toronto ranked: