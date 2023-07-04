Parade with poor spelling planned for Mississauga slammed by critics as bigoted

Banners promoting an unsanctioned "parade" planned for Mississauga made rounds on social media this week after critics quickly called out the organizers for their poor grammar and "bigoted stance" on LGBTQ+ rights.

According to the misspelled banners, an unauthorized "Haya Day Prade" — which we can only assume to be a typo for the word "parade" — is planned for Celebration Square in Mississauga on July 15.

A quick Google Search reveals that the event isn't actually affiliated or registered to take place at Celebration Square, which is set to host another festival that same day.

"So they're crashing an event — Philippine Festival— to try to make it look like they have more support than they do. People just trying to have a good day with their community and kids, and these psycho twits have to interfere," one person wrote on Reddit.

According to the banner, the organizers "stand against gender confusion and sexual disorientation," and claim the parade is "endorsed by all faith group and believers of on divine authority."

Some believed that calling it a "bigotry parade" would be more accurate, and others questioned why such a massive banner wasn't properly spell-checked.

"What's a 'PRADE,'" one person asked.

"Man, I hate how this is happening in Toronto. Everyone needs to just mind their own business. No one is bothering anyone, so why can't they just leave them alone," another comment reads.

"Ugh. This is in Canada. Sorry, everyone. I seriously hope this kind of sh*t remains an outlier. The majority of us are not like this," a Reddit user wrote.

The unsanctioned parade encourages people to dress modestly and bring posters with anti-LGBTQ+ texts, including "we reject gender confusion and sexual disorientation."

"I think they are the ones who are confused," another person said. "In way, way more ways."