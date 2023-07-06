Ontario residents are about to get extra money from the government

Some money could be on the way for Ontarians, with the federal government sending another round of climate action incentive (CAI) payments next week.

Under the federal pollution pricing system, the government puts a price on pollution in regions that do not have their own pricing system.

These regions previously included just Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, but starting this month, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and New Brunswick residents will also become part of the program.

The Ontario program will provide a varying amount to people for this quarter on July 15:

$122 for an individual

$61 for a spouse or common-law partner

$30.5 per child under 19

$61 for the first child in a single-parent family

Additionally, families in rural and small communities can receive an extra 10 per cent.

These payments come just 10 days after Canadians received their federally arranged one-time grocery rebate. Given that many aren't happy with the amount they got, the CAI payments might feel like extra relief.

The federal government says in the regions where Canadians receive CAI payments, most households will receive more than they pay as a result of the federal carbon pollution pricing system.

Money will be sent in July and October 2023, as well as in January and April 2024, so make sure you have direct deposit enabled using the CRA's My Account feature.

You must be a resident of one of the eligible regions on the first day of the payment month and the last day of the previous month.

Additionally, in the month before the CRA makes a quarterly payment, you must be at least 19 years old.

If you're under that age, you must meet at least one of these conditions during the same period:

Have (or previously had) a spouse or common-law partner

Are (or previously were) a parent and live (or previously lived) with your child

More details on individual and family payment amounts for 2023-24 are specified here.

The CRA does not charge or give interest on any CAI overpayments or underpayments.

With files from Daily Hive’s Allison Stephen