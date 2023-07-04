City
It's going to feel like a scorching 38 C in Toronto this week

Toronto is in for some major heat this week so start stocking up on ice cream or make plans to hit the beach or one of the city's many outdoor swimming pools.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the city and surrounding regions as the humidex climbs to the high thirties to low forties over the next few days.

According to the Weather Network, it will feel like 37 C on Tuesday and 38 C on both Wednesday and Thursday this week before dipping to the low thirties through the end of the weekend.

Expect another wild weather week in Ontario following tornado and hail warnings over the holiday weekend and intense smoke due to wildfires for large stretches of the past month.

The heat coming this week is expected to bring with it deteriorating air quality so if you're looking to spend some quality time indoors this list is a good place to start.

