Study finds high concentration of cancer-linked chemical in Ontario city

An air-monitoring study in Hamilton has found a concerning level of a cancer-linked pollutant across the city. 

The roughly two-year initiative was led by the City of Hamilton in collaboration with Dr. Matthew Adams from the University of Toronto's Department of Geography, Geomatics and Environment, and funded by Health Canada. 

The research involved gathering air quality data through over 60 sites in every ward across the city using devices attached to street poles. 

Air pollutants, including nitrogen dioxide, nitric oxide, sulphur dioxide, ozone, and benzene were sampled in order to get a better understanding of local differences in pollution across the city. 

The study found that the city's concentration of benzo(a)pyrene — a chemical known to be carcinogenic — was found to exceed Ontario air quality guidelines. The pollutant was found to be elevated in all locations except rural areas of the city. 

"Around that industrial area, you would be roughly exposed to the same amount of benzo(a)pyrene that you would be for smoking a cigarette, that reduces as you move out," Dr. Matthews said during a public online meeting on Tuesday night. 

"Everyone in Hamilton is smoking probably one or two cigarettes a week at baseline worth of this pollutant." 

Two of the province's top benzo(a)pyrene emitters are steelmakers ArcelorMittal Dofasco and Stelco in Hamilton. 

Numerous studies link the industrial compound to cancer, which results from the incomplete combustion of organic matter and can be found in coal tar, cigarette smoke, and even grilled meats. 

