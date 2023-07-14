GoFundMe for 6-year-old fatally struck by SUV in Toronto reaches over $80k

A GoFundMe campaign for a six-year-old girl fatally struck by a vehicle in Toronto's Junction neighbourhood last week has now amassed thousands of dollars in donations.

Toronto police said a girl, now identified as Charlotte Drozd, and her mother were walking along the north sidewalk on Dundas Street West approaching High Park Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. on July 5.

According to police, the girl "suddenly ran into the roadway" and was hit by a westbound Honda CRV. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to SickKids Hospital in critical condition. On Monday, the six-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic event, but do not expect any charges to be laid.

Now, a GoFundMe page launched on behalf of Charlotte's mother, Alex, by close friend Michelle Vieria, has raised over $85,000 through 1,200 donations.

"Charlotte was a ray of sunshine in the lives of those who knew her. Her contagious giggle, big bright eyes, and beautiful smile brought boundless joy to any room she entered. Dancing, creating art, and spending time with her loved ones were her greatest passions," the campaign reads.

"During this extremely difficult time we want Alex to have the freedom to take time away from work in order to process the loss of Charlotte, grieve and start the healing process as well as support Izabelle in the loss of her little sister. Nothing can take away the pain and sadness they are feeling but we hope that contributions made to this cause can help them get the support they need," the page continues.

"Despite her own life being cut short, Charlotte has left an incredible mark on this world through the selfless act of being an organ donor."

At the time of publication, the campaign has still yet to meet its $100,000 goal.