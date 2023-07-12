Toronto convenience store goes viral for sign leading to lewd website

A convenience store in Toronto recently went viral on social media for its storefront sign, which unintentionally led to a lewd website.

The video — which has since amassed over 1.6 million views — was uploaded to TikTok by user @turonno.ca, and points out the website posted on the Brothers Discount Convenience store at 1478 Dundas St W.

"Whatever you do, do not go to this website. I am warning you, it is vile, don't do it. I know what I'm doing by making this video and piquing your interest, but I am also still telling you not to go there, so if you do go there, this is 100 per cent on you," a person says in the video.

"You tell me not to do something and my brain immediately wants to do it. I am so conflicted," one response reads.

Naturally, thousands of curious folks disregarded the stern warning completely (which we completely discourage) and managed to track down the blurred website in the video — however, no one was prepared for what they were about to see.

"Lol wow. It's someone pulling their back door open with their hands showing the inside," one person wrote.

"It's like telling someone don't push the red button! And I never listen. But should've listened this time," another comment reads.

The viral TikTok prompted lots of discussions about the owners of the convenience store, and if they were aware of what the website led to.

A separate TikTok user, @princesscc__, decided to inform the store's owners about the website in a video, which has since garnered over 1.2 million views.

"Your store sign has this website, sorry I just can't believe it," the person tells the owners.

A staff member at the store is heard gasping after discovering what the website leads to and asks how they can remove the inappropriate material.

Although the lewd website is still up and running at the time of writing, lots of responses under the follow-up TikTok commended the person for notifying staff at the store.

"So nice of you to actually go there and tell them," one person wrote.

"Someone probably saw the sign and was devious enough to check if the domain was available. Pranking them," a comment reads.

Although the owners have been notified of the lewd link, it's not clear if the website or the sign leading to it on the storefront will be taken down anytime soon.