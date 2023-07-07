Brampton driver arrested after posting street racing video to social media

City
Today in stupid crimes, a Brampton driver was arrested and charged with multiple offences after posting a video of themselves street racing last month.

Peel Regional Police's Safer Roads Team (SRT) identified the man via a viral video he posted to social media, depicting himself racing in a red convertible Corvette against a green motorcycle.

Police have shared the video responsible for identifying the driver of one of the vehicles, in which they allege the race reached dangerous speeds of 226km/hr in a posted 80km/hr zone in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Airport Road, in Brampton.

While Peel Police alleged on social media that the driver filmed himself, both of the driver's hands can be seen on the steering wheel, meaning that it was actually the front seat passenger recording the dangerous stunt.

The video allowed Peel Police to track down the driver of the Corvette, alleged to be 22-year-old Simranjit Singh of Brampton, who was arrested on June 30.

Singh was charged with several offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, racing a motor vehicle, stunt driving charges, speeding, plates not plainly visible, failure to surrender licence, and fail to surrender permit for a motor vehicle.

He was released on bail with conditions pending an August 28 court appearance, while his driver's licence was suspended and his sports car was impounded.

brampton street racing

The Corvette was seized and impounded. Photo by Peel Regional Police.

Police have yet to identify the driver of the green motorcycle, and are seeking assistance from the public in identifying and apprehending whoever was operating the bike at such excessive speeds.

Anyone who recognizes the motorcycle driver, or who has dashcam footage of the illegal street race, is urged to contact the Road Safety Services – Safer Roads Team, or reach out anonymously via Peel Crime Stoppers.

Lead photo by

Peel Regional Police
