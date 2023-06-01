Toronto just broke an 85-year weather record and it's not hard to guess which one

Toronto is seriously feeling the heat this week thanks to an early burst of summer weather that has brought sunny skies and temps of around 30 C, which feel closer to 35 C with the humidex.

Though most are thankful for the gorgeous conditions just in time for the start of June, the city has gotten toasty enough for Environnment Canada to issue a multi-day heat warning, which comes on top of a special air quality statement warning of high pollution and potential risk to health.

Goodness gracious, it's going to be a hot one today in Toronto.



Stay cool and hydrated friends ☀️🥵 — Kevin Agustin (@_kevinagustin) June 1, 2023

With all of this in mind, it's not super surprising to hear that the city just smashed an 85-year-old weather record for heat, which anyone who has stepped foot outside can attest to.

According to temperature data taken at Pearson Airport, Thursday marked the most sweltering June 1 that T.O. has seen since we began keeping track all the way back in 1938 — and not by a tiny margin, either.

🥇With a ~2pm high of 30.6°C, today is #Toronto-Pearson's hottest Jun 1st since records began in 1938. #TOWx #ONWx pic.twitter.com/MUGZMXUcSB — Toronto Weather Records🌤 (@YYZ_Weather) June 1, 2023

Today, thermometers hit 30.6 C at the travel hub, outpacing previous records set on the same day in 1970 (of 28.3 C) and in 1948 (of 28.3 C, again) by a few degrees.

To avoid heat stroke and other adverse health effects brought on by the weather, the city is urging residents to drink plenty of cool water, spend time in air conditioned spaces, wear loose and breathable clothing, and avoid physical exertion outdoors.

Toronto either be too hot or too cold we fr can’t have shit — mario (@idvnno) June 1, 2023

Looking ahead to when summer arrives in full swing, forecasts indicate Toronto can expect some serious temperature swings and "more changeable conditions" than in previous years.

Hundreds of spaces to cool down can be accessed through the city's Heat Relief Network, which was activated on May 15.

Splash pads across the 6ix are already up and running, while some outdoor pools will open on a partial schedule June 17 and others on June 24. All public pools and wading pools will be operating on a full schedule starting June 30.