black purse web spider toronto

There's a terrifying tarantula native to Toronto but it might be in danger

Did you know that there's a tarantula species residing right here in Toronto?

The black purse-web spider is the only arachnid belonging to the tarantula group in Ontario, but despite its menacing appearance and massive fangs, this highly-evolved killing machine's very existence could be at stake.

This species of spider has a very limited distribution in Canada, found exclusively in a small pocket of Ontario, stretching from Windsor to Belleville, and including Toronto.

This span is home to 17 known locations with black purse-webs. It typically prefers grasslands, prairies, and open grassy woodlands, environments that extend into urban areas. It is also present in parts of the northeastern United States.

So, you're probably a bit uneasy now with the newfound knowledge that there could be an actual tarantula living nearby, but fear not.

The black purse-web spider, or sphodros niger, may look terrifying in photos with its distinctive protruding fangs, or chelicerae, but at the size of just a penny, it is considered harmless to humans — beyond whatever psychological damage finding a tarantula on your property may cause.

These fascinating little hunters spend most of their days living in a cylindrical tube of silk that they weave. Much of this tubular web is hidden underground, with the exposed sections camouflaged by debris like leaves and twigs.

The web's above-ground portion is fixed to a larger object like a plant, which acts as a sort of dinner bell for spiders when insects land on the object, sending vibrations down the web.

And then it's killin' time.

It's this reclusive lifestyle and ambush predator method of hunting that makes these tiny tarantulas so difficult for researchers to study. They are so well hidden that scientists are currently trying to determine if the black purse-web spider is, in fact, endangered.

The species is currently classified as vulnerable, and may eventually be upgraded to endangered as it is a candidate for consideration by the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC).

So, if you see one of these highly-evolved predators, please, report it to conservation authorities and do not disturb the potentially-endangered critters.

Lead photo by

Elizabeth Sellers
