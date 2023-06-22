Someone has been recreating blogTO articles in LEGO form

Of the infinite parallel universes, there is at least one reality where everything — including blogTO — exists in LEGO form.

The people behind Bricks in the 6, Canada's Largest LEGO Fan Event, have created a window into this parallel world with a charming parody of Toronto's main source for local news, culture, restaurant reviews, event listings and the best the city has to offer — known as brickTO.

The Bricks in the 6 Instagram account has been sharing recreations of blogTO headlines and lead photos in plastic brick format since May, and after a few of these creative homages, well, they got our attention.

"We are fans of LEGO and Toronto, and blogTO has become such a core part of Toronto's social scene that it felt like something fun that would click with our followers," reads a statement from the Bricks in the 6 team.

But, of course, they are creating these impressive article mock-ups with a bit of a hidden motive, looking to get some extra eyes on the return of their LEGO fan event, coming to the Greater Toronto Area next month.

The event is just over a month away, and will feature millions of LEGO bricks, over 100 LEGO artists, as well as contestants and winners from the latest season of the television show LEGO Masters.

LEGO fans will be able to win prizes, enter building contests, and learn from international LEGO artists from around the globe.

This year's Bricks in the 6 will also feature other Toronto-specific creations, including a massive 1.92-metre-tall, 1:300-scale CN Tower replica built with over 4,500 pieces.

Bricks in the 6 will take place on the weekend of July 22 and 23 at the Hilton Meadowvale/Mississauga Hotel at 6750 Mississauga Road.