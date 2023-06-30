Police charge 19 including guy named after Che Guevara in Toronto PIN pad theft ring

Investigators with the York Regional Police have arrested 19 people — including a man named after Argentine Marxist revolutionary, Che Guevara — in connection with a pin pad theft ring operating across York Region.

Between fall 2022 and spring 2023, investigators identified an increasing number of commercial break and enters in Vaughan, with suspects targeting small businesses with point-of-sale devices (PIN pads).

Police say the suspects would observe the business during the day to confirm if they had PIN pads, then return at night to break into the premise and steal it.

Suspects would use the machines to fraudulently issue themselves refunds using PIN pad access codes that were visible on the terminals. On one PIN pad alone, the suspects managed to access $50,000 worth of fraudulent refunds.

The York Regional Police #4 Criminal Investigations Bureau, Property Crime Unit, are urging two suspects to turn themselves in following a PIN pad theft ring bust in Vaughan.



PIN PAD THEFT RING DISMANTLED – 19 PEOPLE CHARGED https://t.co/DjNgAxXwxG pic.twitter.com/JcCcnryTEK — York Regional Police (@YRP) June 30, 2023

Last month, officers executed five search warrants in Toronto, including a location that was being used as a clubhouse by the suspects. Nine gaming machines, an ATM machine, and numerous PIN pad devices were seized.

In total, police have arrested 19 people and a revolutionary 89 charges have been laid, including conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. The investigation is still ongoing, and investigators have released photos of two outstanding suspects.

Che Anthony Gueverra, 39, of no fixed address, and Johnnathon Rayos, 31, of Toronto, are being urged to turn themselves in.

Owners can protect their businesses by treating POS devices like cash and keeping PIN pads out of sight when not in use, hiding PIN pad access codes, checking POS devices daily for signs of tampering, and training employees to be aware of suspicious activity like individuals loitering around unattended POS devices.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau, Property Crime Unit, at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7445, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.