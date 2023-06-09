New futuristic pedestrian bridge is in the works near Toronto

To support future increases in GO rail service, Metrolinx is working with the City of Burlington to replace and enhance the Drury Lane Pedestrian Bridge, which is nearing the end of its service life and in desperate need of a futuristic upgrade.

Metrolinx says upgrading the Drury Lane Pedestrian Bridge, located near downtown Burlington, will provide several benefits to GO customers and the local community, including improving pedestrian access and allowing for future electrification infrastructure to be incorporated into the Rail Corridor.

The pedestrian bridge — which spans over the train tracks — has been around since 1972, and is one of the few pedestrian railroad bridges still standing. Its zig-zagged ramps lead up to a long, green bridge that's enclosed with fencing.

Metrolinx is also working alongside the City of Burlington to increase the vertical clearance underneath to electrify tracks and make the bridge AODA (Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act) compliant.

Based on the latest artist rendering (which is still subject to change), the sides and walls of the bridge span will likely be transparent, allowing pedestrians a glimpse of the rail corridor as they pass through.

The bridge upgrades are all part of the Lakeshore West GO Expansion program, which enables more GO service across the network, including trains every 15 minutes or better.