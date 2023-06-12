Driver somehow manages to mount Toronto streetcar island with Range Rover

Between constant construction and sharing narrow streets with cyclists, driving in downtown Toronto isn't the easiest (to say the least). However, legitimate obstacles aside, a couple of accidents every year are so bizarre and avoidable that you'll find yourself asking, "now, what in the world was that driver thinking?"

The most recent of these types of accidents took place in a southbound lane at Bathurst Street and Wellington Street West on Friday night.

Twitter user @HealthyCityMaps posted two images of the accident, which showed a Range Rover mounted on a streetcar island.

While the original poster cleverly referred to the obstacle as a "bollard," loyal members of the World Bollard Association — which has over 180k followers on Twitter — quickly swept in to clarify.

“That bollard came out of nowhere! It should have been wearing brighter coloured clothing…” #visionzeroTO pic.twitter.com/Z3QvQbVqLz — Anthony Smith (@HealthyCityMaps) June 10, 2023

One dedicated member made it crystal clear that bollards are not concrete barriers, and don't resemble a "beached whale."

Sir, that is not a bollard but a concrete barrier. I'm going to have to refer you to the @WorldBollard association. You will be hearing from their lawyer forthwith regarding this slander. Bollards stand tall and proud, they dont lounge lazily on the pavement like a beached whale. — Bjørnar Egede-Nissen 🇧🇻🇨🇦|🇺🇦 (@bjornar_en) June 10, 2023

Others began to speculate about how the driver might explain the whole ordeal to an officer.

No officer, wasn’t on my 📱 — Mark Hohmann (@djMark681) June 10, 2023

While parking is also scarce in downtown Toronto, another person noted that the area isn't the best place to leave your vehicle unattended.

Can't park there, mate — Ash Leahy (@AshleyLeahy) June 10, 2023

Other commenters thought the pictures resembled a poster for an action-packed movie centred on street racing or even a Land Rover advertisement.

Were they making a @LandRover ad?? — Bruce MacNeil (@bruce_in) June 10, 2023

Luckily, firetrucks and police managed to respond to the scene quickly and it doesn't look like anyone walked away with any serious injuries as a result of the accident.