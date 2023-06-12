City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 12 hours ago

car accident toronto

Driver somehow manages to mount Toronto streetcar island with Range Rover

Between constant construction and sharing narrow streets with cyclists, driving in downtown Toronto isn't the easiest (to say the least). However, legitimate obstacles aside, a couple of accidents every year are so bizarre and avoidable that you'll find yourself asking, "now, what in the world was that driver thinking?"

The most recent of these types of accidents took place in a southbound lane at Bathurst Street and Wellington Street West on Friday night. 

Twitter user @HealthyCityMaps posted two images of the accident, which showed a Range Rover mounted on a streetcar island. 

While the original poster cleverly referred to the obstacle as a "bollard," loyal members of the World Bollard Association — which has over 180k followers on Twitter — quickly swept in to clarify. 

One dedicated member made it crystal clear that bollards are not concrete barriers, and don't resemble a "beached whale." 

Others began to speculate about how the driver might explain the whole ordeal to an officer. 

While parking is also scarce in downtown Toronto, another person noted that the area isn't the best place to leave your vehicle unattended. 

Other commenters thought the pictures resembled a poster for an action-packed movie centred on street racing or even a Land Rover advertisement.

Luckily, firetrucks and police managed to respond to the scene quickly and it doesn't look like anyone walked away with any serious injuries as a result of the accident.

Lead photo by

@HealthyCityMaps
