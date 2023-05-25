City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
rex block weather

Ontario is about to get hit with a 'Rex block'

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

An ominous-sounding weather pattern — called a "Rex block" — is headed for Ontario, but you'll be relieved to hear that the term doesn't actually have anything to do with dinosaurs. 

On Wednesday, Environment and Climate Change Canada posted a weather radar that showed an outline of a Tyrannosaurus rex looming over the majority of the province. 

The image sparked some concerned reactions about what the weather pattern exactly entailed, but the federal agency quickly verified that a "Rex block" simply refers to an atmospheric blocking pattern where high pressure situated north of low pressure prevents the progression of weather systems. 

Despite its alarming name (which honours its discoverer), the weather pattern means the province will experience an extended, stagnant period of warm and dry conditions over the next week. 

Toronto is forecasted to have clear and sunny skies throughout the weekend, with a high of 21 C on Saturday, and a high of 23 C on Sunday. 

Lead photo by

@ECCCWeatherON
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

La Palette manager running for mayor but he's not in it to win it

Ontario is about to get hit with a 'Rex block'

People are laughing at Toronto's ridiculously confusing election ballot

A whole block of Toronto's Chinatown was just razed and locals aren't happy

City of Toronto reverses decision to cancel Canada Day celebration after backlash

Video shows thieves smash into Toronto jewellery store in brazen daylight robbery

Toronto expected to have way too much office space until 2040s

Angry locals say Metrolinx broke a promise with Toronto's new elevated rail line