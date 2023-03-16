Toronto ranked one of the worst cities to survive a zombie apocalypse

With shows like The Walking Dead and HBO's recent smash hit The Last of Us, you might be wondering how long you'd survive in a post-apocalyptic world.

According to one study, if you live in Toronto, odds are you won't manage to survive for too long before you fall victim to the war between the living and the (un)dead.

Rentola.ca conducted a study in order to determine which cities in Canada are the safest in the event of a zombie apocalypse. Cities were judged on five categories of data, namely vulnerability, hideouts, supplies, safety, and mobility.

Indicators for vulnerability include population density and perceived physical and mental health, while hideout scores were based on the average household size and housing vacancy rates.

The safety category was judged on a city's crime rate, total firearms, and total weapons violations, while mobility was based on walking, jogging, and roads.

Out of 35 Canadian cities, Toronto placed 29th with an index score of 4.66 out of 10. Toronto fared better than rival Montreal (32nd) but trailed behind other cities like Guelph, Calgary, and Winnipeg.

Toronto also received the lowest score in the vulnerability category out of all the other cities included on the list, with a devastating score of 1. Toronto's highest total was in the hideouts category, with a score of 8.45.

According to rentola.ca, the worst city in Canada to survive a zombie apocalypse is Saint John, New Brunswick.

Here are the top 10 safest cities in Canada in the event of a zombie apocalypse:

Edmonton, Alta. Saskatoon, Sask. Guelph, Ont. Calgary, Alta. Regina, Sask. Winnipeg, Man. Kelowna, B.C. Greater Sudbury, Ont. Kingston, Ont. Abbotsford, B.C.

If you're not lucky enough to live in one of the safest Canadian cities in the event of a global zombie apocalypse, perhaps it's time to consider relocating, or at the very least, scoping out a new city for the best hiding place.