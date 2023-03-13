Canada's summer forecast is out for 2023 and we're in for some sizzling hot weather

With less than a week of winter left on the calendar, people all over Canada are growing eager to make hot weather plans — and a newly-released 2023 summer forecast from The Farmers' Almanac suggests that we'll have plenty of sizzle to work with.

"The official start of summer in Canada is on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, but who's to say that the warm weather will wait until then to spread summer-like weather conditions throughout the country?" reads the long-range weather outlook.

While it's hard to say when, exactly, different parts of Canada will fully transition over from spring-like to steamy temps, The Farmers' Almanac predicts that most of the country will experience hotter-than-normal conditions this summer.

"Our official forecast calls for much warmer than normal conditions for most of the nation. For many regions, the heat will seem unrelenting, persisting from late June through early September," the forecast continues.

"Temperatures at times will soar into past 32°C, in some cases even approaching 37°C. Factor in the oppressive humidity and heat indices ('feels like' temps) could approach 40°C in some areas."

Hardcore meteorologists may argue that The Farmers' Almanac isn't the most legitimate of sources for predictions, as the publication uses a secret and mysterious "formula" to forecast weather conditions 16 months in advance.

It's hard to argue with the more than 200-year-old periodical's track record, however. Depending on who you ask, Farmers' Almanac forecasts are up to 80 per cent accurate in general. They certainly hit winter of 2022-2023 on the head with their snowy, dreary outlook.

"Our forecast, which is based on a proprietary formula that relies on many factors, including the Moon, is calling for a warmer than normal summer for most of the country," writes the outlet of Canada as a whole.

"Last summer was officially the third warmest in Canada’s history, with the summers of 2021 and 1998 coming in hotter. Temperatures across the country were 1.6 degrees C above normal. And the summer heat sizzled longer with many places feeling the heat from May to October and others from July to November."

While rainfall is expected to be below normal levels in Quebec and parts of the Martimes, summer won't necessarily be a dry one for the rest of the country, with "occasional bouts of heavy precipitation, primarily from showery rains and big thunderstorms" on deck for the Great Lakes Region and west coast.